NEWBERRY COUNTY — Nathan and Sloan Mayer, of Newberry County Farm Bureau, were named one of three state finalists in the 2021 South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award during the organization’s 77th Annual Meeting held recently in Columbia.

The contest winner will be announced in spring of 2021.

As finalists, the couple received a check for $1,000, compliments of the Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company. They will also be competing for the opportunity to win a new Ford truck and the chance to represent South Carolina nationally at the American Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. The other finalists for the award are Justin and Maggie Ables of Oconee County Farm Bureau and Matt Stevens of Horry-Loris County Farm Bureau.

The SCFB YF&R Achievement Award recognizes individuals for outstanding work and achievements in agriculture, Farm Bureau, and in their communities. Award prizes are complements of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and Ford.

Also recognized were Sam and Lindsey Hall of York County Farm Bureau, the 2020 winners of the Achievement Award.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 100,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.