NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council held first reading of an ordinance Monday to ratify utility rates that were passed in the current fiscal year’s budget.

Motion to approve first reading was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson LeMont Glasgow.

Mayor Foster Senn said that during council’s review of the draft budget earlier this year, they discussed a continuation of the 2% meter minimum increase for both water and sewer rates to offset the additional debt capacity needed to fund the 2015 series bonds as it continues to be recommended by the city’s rate consultants.

Taking an additional step, the ordinance was read by council Monday, Senn said, to codify the ordinance.

To remind the public of the budget discussions from earlier this year, Senn said the average city residential customer saw a total increase of $0.74 per month based on a 5/8” meter. No changes were requested in volumetric charges for water or sewer.

Public hearing will be held before the next meeting on Monday, December 28 at noon. Those wishing to submit comment for the public hearing may email jdwicker@cityofnewberry.com no later than 11 a.m. on December 28.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.