NEWBERRY COUNTY — Over the past ten years, Laurens County 4-H has hosted the South Carolina Miss 4-H Pageant in Clinton. This year, Ellen Rose Shaw, of Newberry, was crowned the 2020 Little Miss 4-H Cloverleaf.

On Saturday, January 18, Laurens County 4-H volunteer leaders and the Laurens County 4-H Teen Council once again held this event. The pageant was held at Clinton High School, with approximately 140 family members, friends and 4-H supporters attending the event.

The contest had four divisions, business attire, 4-H project wear, formal attire and onstage question. Two of these divisions are aimed directly at 4-H. The 4-H project wear division allowed the contestants to show off their 4-H project and their passion.

During the question division, contestants were asked age-appropriate questions about 4-H and/or their 4-H experience. The judges score the contestants on poise, stage presence, public speaking skills, personality and confidence.

Each division winner received a 4-H trip scholarship to their choice of a Laurens County 4-H Day Camp, Junior Weekend, Senior Teen Weekend, or State 4-H Congress.

The following ladies were crowned during the 2020 SC Miss 4-H Pageant. Pictured: Allison Jewell, left, was crowned S.C. Miss Junior 4-H Teen, Ellie Shaw, middle, was crowned S.C. Little Miss 4-H Cloverleaf and Shelby Birkenstock, right, was crowned S.C. Little Miss 4-H Cloverbud.