Newberry County Democrats postpone upcoming events

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Democrats Chair Walt McLeod has released the following statement, “In keeping with guidance from Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters on dealing with COVID-19 Coronavirus, Newberry County Democrats have postponed their upcoming events until further notice.”

Those events include:

– The Newberry County Democrats County Convention, scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in Newberry County Council Chambers.

– Newberry County Democrats monthly meeting, usually held on the fourth Thursday of each month.

Both events would have involved the gathering of people in greater numbers than currently recommended by experts and officials. These and other related events will be rescheduled when the emergency situation is resolved.