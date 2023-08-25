NEWBERRY — In Mark 9, Jesus took a few of his disciples on an adventure up to the top of a mountain. Once they were away and alone, Jesus showed them a clearer picture of who he was; the true Son of God. He was transfigured before them and they saw his glory in a way they had not previously. That’s our goal when we take Newberry County kids to Young Life camp for a week every summer. Although we call it camp, it’s more of a resort for kids with a heated pool, a waiter at every meal, air conditioning, and more.

This summer was the most difficult trip we’ve ever taken, seemingly because of the ever-increasing fear of commitment as well as financial struggles. Nonetheless, our leaders worked hard to earn the trust of 21 of our high school friends and invite them to the best week of their lives. Many donors gave help to make it possible – and we thank them! For camp kids leave behind their homes, responsibilities and phones to get away and experience a week full of surprises, laughter and deep conversations.

Throughout the week, we share the good news with kids in a way that they can understand; God created you on purpose, for a purpose and to be in relationship with him. We don’t have to work hard to convince kids that life is not the way it’s meant to be and that we all bear the blame for that. Fortunately, God has made a way for us to be reconciled to him through the death and resurrection of Christ and he is inviting us to join him in his mission of making all things new.

We had seven kids say yes to that invitation during our week at camp. Since returning home, we have been able to teach kids how to pray, read the bible and belong to a church. Walking with kids through Young Life is not always roses and butterflies, but our camp trips are always a mountaintop experience!