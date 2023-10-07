NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Literacy Council invites the public in celebrating our 60 years of preforming literary services in Newberry County.

On Thursday, October 19, from 6-8 p.m., at the Old Newberry Hotel on 1110 Caldwell Street, the Newberry Literacy Council will celebrate all the people who have contributed, served, benefited from and donated to the council. The Newberry Literacy Council wants everyone to come so we can honor your efforts in providing literary services to the people of Newberry County. The role the public has played in literacy programs will never be forgotten.

The council hopes that you will join us in the Diamond Jubilee celebration. We will have Bert Neel’s famous barbecue with sides. We will also have entertainment. The council would love for you to join us.

If you have a desire to give, you may do so as well. Checks are to be made payable to the Newberry County Literacy Council. You may mail this information to P.O. Box 566, Newberry, S.C. 29108.

We look forward to seeing you at our Diamond Jubilee and celebrating 60 years of the Newberry Literacy Council!