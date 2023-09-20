NEWBERRY — Hello! My name is Sheila Boyd. My husband is James Boyd, better known as “Bump.” He is in need of a heart transplant. On July 13, 2022, he had open heart surgery and is now a LVAD patient. The LVAD machine is helping to pump his heart until he receives a new one. He has been approved to receive a heart transplant at MUSC in Charleston. During his evaluation, they also found a tumor at his adrenal gland.

He will be having surgery on October 20th to remove the tumor. We have been advised to fundraise to help with medical expenses, out of pocket expenses, food expenses and living expenses. We are blessed to live in the City of Friendly Folk.

James has been active in the community. In 2010, he, along with Jesse Lewis, started the Prosperity Panthers football league in Prosperity. The league is still playing with the Newberry Parks and Recreation league. On Saturdays, you can catch him at the Blend Cafe in Prosperity, as he motivates MC football players. Not only that, James frequently visits Prisma Health Advanced Heart Hospital to encourage and uplift other patients.

He is a ‘86 graduate of Mid-Carolina High school. He played on the 1985 state football championship team. He has a passion for helping youth.

We want to thank this wonderful community for all of the love, support, prayers and donations we have received thus far. We thank sheriff Lee Foster and councilman Jacqueline Holmes for all of their support. We have not reached our goal, but we are in the fourth quarter! With your help, we are certain that we will get across the goal line.

This Saturday, September 23, The Newberry Moose Lodge is hosting a benefit for James. You can purchase plates for $10 that includes leg quarters, potato salad, bake beans, and roll. Also from 6-11 p.m., join us at the Moose Lodge to hear a live band. There is a $10 entry charge. All proceeds will go to James. There are several ways to give, such as the gofundme account setup under the name James Boyd.

James was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2015. Things were going well with medication and a defibrillator until 2022. In 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I’m cancer free now.

We know that God is with us every step of the way. Our trust is in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.