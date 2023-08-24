NEWBERRY — The Challenge Learning Center, based in Richland County, came to the Newberry County Literacy Camp to teach children about stars, planets, constellations and how it all moves across the sky.

“We learned about stars and what can be in them,” one of the children said. “I learned about the constellations and how the constellations move.”

With the stories and names of constellations dating back over 5,000 years ago, there was a number of them that stood out and were favorites, from dippers and dogs to bears and hunters.

“He told us the story about this woman that if you look at her, you turn to stone and there’s this guy who showed her head to a dragon and turned it to stone,” one said while she explained how Perseus was her favorite constellation.

Children were taught how to locate planets, with Jupiter, Saturn and Mars being crowd favorites. They also learned ways to tell north from south and east from west.

“I learned a new way to tell north, east, south and west,” one said. “By never eating soggy waffles.”

Everyone said they learned something new while under the inflatable observatory, whether it was mythological stories or facts about the planets, it was an event that held the attention of all there.

Reach Orion Griffin @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.