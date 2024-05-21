SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina State Fair has announced the 2024 recipients of its annual Ride of Your Life Scholarship program. This year, 53 high school seniors across the state have been chosen to receive these prestigious $10,000 scholarships.

Thanks to a generous $34,000 donation from Circle K and EMC Tickets, the S.C. State Fair was able to award an additional three scholarships, increasing the total from 50 to 53. One of the 53 scholarships was exclusively designated for a Circle K employee or dependant.

“We’re thrilled to announce this year’s scholarship recipients and to invest in these students’ futures,” says South Carolina State Fair general manager, Nancy Smith. “Our scholarship program is at the heart of what we do here at the South Carolina State Fair, and supporting future scholars from our state means a great deal to our organization.”

Each year, the South Carolina State Fair, a self-supporting 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, awards scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university, or technical college in the state of South Carolina. These $10,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $2,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application.

This year, applicants were asked to write an essay responding to the thought-provoking question, “If you could have a theme song, what would it be and why?”

“One thing that struck me most was how the answers seemed to connect me with the individuals. It is amazing how much you can learn about a person’s life through their connection with a song,” says Smith. “This essay prompt allowed us to really see just how interesting, how deep, and how creative this year’s applicants were.”

The S.C. State Fair has a long history of supporting education, and the Ride of Your Life Scholarship program is just one of the many ways in which the organization gives back to the community. Since the program’s inception in 1997, the S.C. State Fair has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships.

This year’s recipients were chosen from a competitive pool of applicants from across the state, representing all seven of South Carolina’s congressional districts. The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college, or institution and may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer or textbooks. Recipients must retain a 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

District 1

Alyssa Almaguer — Lucy G. Beckham High School

Lealani Elkins — Bluffton High School

Addison Fugate — Ashley Ridge High School

Olivia Jones — Fort Dorchester High School

Madison Samuel — Cane Bay High School

Alex Vega — Battery Creek High School

Michael Woody — Wando High School

District 2

Tristan Berzins — Cardinal Newman High School

Caroline Easterling — Ben Lippen School

Countess Hodges — Richland Northeast High School

Katharine Ostergaard — SC Governors School for Agriculture

Jayne Ricard — Pelion High School

Joshua Wilder — Lexington High School

Drayden Young — Blythewood High School

District 3

Brennen Banks — Mid Carolina High School

Chandler Dailey — Clinton High School

Timothy Fulmer — SC Governor’s School for Agriculture

Owen Greenlee — TL Hanna High School

Jonathan Jablonski — Pendleton High School

Cody Rop — Wren High School

Brandi Williams — Easley High School

Katie Willis — Strom Thurmond High School

District 4

Lauren Cameron — Mauldin High School

Raja Jackson — Legacy Early College

Olivia Lee — Powdersville High School

Mary Caroline Lominack — Dorman High School

Caden Lumm — Brashier Middle College

Kathryn Phillips — Landrum High School

Crystal Reyes-Lopez — Berea High School

District 5

Tyus Armstrong — Fairfield Central High School

Geoffrey Davis — Union County High School

Colette Dismukes — Home School

Makayla Hughes — Chester High School

Kelly McKinney —Lewisville High School

Stella Miller — Camden High School

Datavion White — Great Falls High School

District 6

Charles Boyd — Ridgeview High School

Nathaniel Harris — Ashley Ridge High School

Gabrielle Jourdain — Calhoun Academy

Jackston Nance — Orangeburg High School for Health Professions

Emory Peay — W.J. Keenan High School

Atticus Ralph — Bishop England High School

Drew Young — Dorchester Academy

District 7

Madigan Berry — Andrews High School

Steven Campbell — Conway High School

Jordan Cooper — South Florence High School

Kalila Cunningham — Myrtle Beach High School

Camper Dickinson — Georgetown High School

Morgan Freiler — Scholars Academy High School

Kristian Hennagan — Latta High School

Lydia McCray — Academy for Technology & Academics

Brian Rosales — St. James High School High School