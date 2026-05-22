Multiple Carolina communities mourn the loss of Casey McMillen

NEWBERRY — The Carolinas’ baseball community is mourning after the tragic passing of Casey McMillen, affectionally known as ‘Coach Mac.’ According to reports, McMillen collapsed during pre-game workouts on Friday evening ahead the 4A semifinals playoff game between Stuart W. Cramer and Burns in Lawndale, North Carolina. There were several unsuccessful attempts to revive McMillen. He was currently serving as an assistant coach for Stuart W. Cramer High School varsity baseball team in Belmont, North Carolina.

The beloved McMillen also served the Newberry community as an educator and baseball coach for a decade. He spent time at Gallman Elementary School, Newberry Middle School and as the assistant baseball coach for Newberry High School.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. McMillen’s family, friends, colleagues, and everyone in the Stuart W. Cramer and Mount Holly Middle school communities,” Principal Dr. Jessica Steiner said. “He cared deeply for students, supported them in both academics and athletics, and gave so much to positively influence the lives of young people. Without question, he will be greatly missed. We will have counselors at school on Monday to support our students and staff, and we will have extra staff with our baseball team tonight. Thank you for your support of and concern for our school during this very difficult time.”

McMillen leaves behind his wife Jessica and two children. He touched many lives in the Newberry community and that was proven by the support on social media. Many former players, coaches, teachers and co-workers shared special messages about how the beloved ‘Coach Mac’ made an impact on their lives.

Newberry High School atheltics program and head baseball coach Dylan Skinner released the following statement:

“Tonight the Newberry Baseball family is hurting in a way that’s hard to put in words. We lost Coach Mac. We lost a coach, mentor, father figure, and one of the best men to ever be around our program. For 10 years, Coach Mac poured his heart into Newberry Baseball. He loved this game, but more importantly, he loved the players who wore this uniform. He believed in kids, cared deeply for them, and treated them like his own. He could consistently be heard from the dugout yelling ‘DIVING BODIES!’……………Our hearts are with his family, friends, former players, and everyone who had the privilege to know and love him. Thank you, Coach, for everything you gave to this program and to all of us. Your impact will live on forever through the lives you changed.”