Chapin-Newberry American Legion Baseball to start this month

NEWBERRY — Chapin-Newberry will start play at the end of May with a 17 game schedule with home games to be played at Newberry College’s Smith Road Complex. The first home game will be Thursday June 4 vs West Columbia Post 79 with a first pitch at 7pm. The team will be once again led by Head Coach Ryan Stoudemire who will be assisted by Joey Smith, Jordan O’Cain, Marion Baker and Jay Metts. Chapin-Newberry is comprised of players from Newberry, Clinton, Mid-Carolina, Chapin, Dutch Fork, Whitmire and Saluda High Schools. Newberry’s Post 24 and Chapin’s Post 193 are once again sponsoring the team.

Post 24 is also sponsoring Jr American Legion teams at Newberry High AA, Clinton High AAA, Mid-Carolina High (AA and AAA) and Dutch Fork High (AA and AAA). AA teams are for players 15 and under while AAA are for 17 and under. All team information, rosters and schedules can be found at WWW.SCALB.ORG.

2026 Regular Season Schedule

DATE | OPPONENT | LOCATION/START TIME

05/28- Greer Post 115, Greenwood Legion Field/ 5:00 P.M.

05/29- @ Lexington Post 7, Greenwood Legion Field/ 5:00 P.M.

05/30- @ Greenwood Post 20, Greenwood Legion Field/ 7:30 P.M.

06/02- @ West Columbia Post 79, Brookland Cayce High School/ 7:00 P.M.

06/04- West Columbia Post 79, Newberry College/ 7:00 P.M.

06/08- @ Greenwood Post 20, Greenwood Legion Field/ 7:00 P.M.

06/09- Greenwood Post 20, Newberry College/ 7:00 P.M.

06/11- Greenwood Post 20, Newberry College/ 7:00 P.M.

06/15- @ Easley Post 52, Alice Mill Park/ 7:00 P.M.

06/16- Easley Post 52, Newberry College/ 7:00 P.M.

06/18- @ Easley Post 52, Alice Mill Park/ 7:00 P.M.

06/23- @ Greenville Post 3, St. Joseph’s Catholic School/ 7:00 P.M.

06/24- @ Greenville Post 3, St. Joseph’s Catholic School/ 7:00 P.M.

06/25- Greenville Post 3, Newberry College/ 7:00 P.M.

07/06- Anderson Post 14, Newberry College/ 7:00 P.M.

07/07- @ Anderson Post 14, Westside High School/ 7:00 P.M.

07/09- Anderson Post 14, Newberry College/ 7:00 P.M.