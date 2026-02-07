NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves open their second season under head coach Jay Snyder on Friday at Smith Road Complex. Snyder is eager to build on last fall’s progress and improve on last year’s 25–27 record and SAC Tournament appearance.

“I think the guys had a good fall and we want to learn from last year and improve, adjust and do better.”

Snyder and his staff have refined all phases of the program. Offensively, he emphasizes simplifying the strike zone, improving the team’s approach at the plate, and returning to the aggressive baserunning that has been a program strength. He also aims to significantly increase extra-base production, noting that while home runs will come naturally, doubles and triples must become a priority.

“The biggest thing on offense is that we need to simplify the strike zone and our hitting attack” said Snyder. “We need to get back to our successful baserunning and on the pitching side change speeds, throw our secondary pitches for strikes and attack with our best pitch.”

“We are never going to lead the country in home runs. We have strong kids, but we only had 88 extra base hits last year. I want to lead the country in extra base hits. The home runs will come, but doubles and triples should be at a premium. We need to be fast, aggressive, put pressure on people and not be afraid to make mistakes and execute at a higher level.”

Depth is a clear advantage for the 2026 squad, with Snyder noting the team is “two deep” at several positions. Defensively, accuracy and consistency remain key focal points. On the mound, he is encouraged by increased velocity, improved command of secondary pitches, and the staff’s overall confidence.

“I think this team is deeper,” says Snyder. “We are two deep at a number of positions.”

Defense has always been a hallmark of Newberry College baseball and Snyder looks for improvement in 2026.

“We always have to look to get better defensively. We need to improve in our throwing accuracy.”

Pitching is always the key to success and Snyder is exciting about his staff.

“On the mound I think we are really improved. That was the biggest area we needed to make an improvement. The velocity of our staff has jumped, and we have a better belief in what we are doing.”

Snyder is leaning on a key group of returning position players this spring including Bryson Nuckols (.372, 31 runs, 9 2b, 3 3b, 7 sb in 2025, 71 career starts), Chandler Mims (.242, 6 2b, 34 rbi in 2025, 70 career starts), Luke Compton (63 career starts) and Keillor Osbon (25 career starts).

Snyder is looking forward to several of his key players bouncing back to contribute for a full season after several missing part or all of the 2025 season due to injury.

“I’m excited to get Bryson Nuckols back after an injury and he’ll be out in the outfield. Jomar Lugo is back after missing last season and brings a ton of leadership and knowledge.

John Allen Forester has really improved defensively and is a real team leader.”

Nuckols missed 20 games due to injury, Lugo has 129 career starts under his belt with a .287 career batting average but missed the entire 2025 season and Forrester played in only 17 games last year due to injury and missed all of 2024 but batted .284 with 16 RBI and six stolen bases in 27 games in 2023..

Injuries led to opportunities for others who are returning this season including Parker Mergo (.305, 16 starts), Campbell McCurry (.304, 12 starts), Anthony Plotkin (.271, 21 starts),Luke White (.250, 24 starts), Logan Busenlehner (.259 with 17 starts) and Carson Hayes (17 starts).

“All of our catchers (Busenlehner, McCurry, White) are back, and we are looking for them to make another leap forward,” said Snyder. “Luke Compton in centerfield has big shoes to fill, but he has taken on that responsibility. Keillor Osbun has seen his pitching really improve and is still a solid two-way player. Jacob Clark was a weekend starter and I’m excited about getting Andrew Peck and Blake Morrison back after injuries . Mims and Hayes at shortstop give us a lot of experience up the middle.”

Transfers Nick Foster and Finn McLaughlin look to add some pop to the Wolves lineup.

Foster hit .266 with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 45 runs scored and 45 runs batted in last year leading USC Sumter. He led the team in doubles, home runs, extra base hits and RBI.

McLaughlin batted .329 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 43 runs batted in for USC Lancaster leading the team in all those categories.

The pitching staff also features some key returners, players returning from injury and incoming freshmen.

Those battling for spots in the starting rotation include returners Jacob Clark (12 starts, 7-6, 4.89 ERA), Keillor Osbon (13 appearances in first two seasons), Andrew Peck (two appearances in 2025, returning from injury) and a pair of freshmen Nick Riedel and Will Rissmiller.

The bullpen will feature a number of different arms including returning players Gunnar Erickson (4-1, 15 appearances in 2023, returning from injury), Josh Bandy ( 7 appearances as a freshman) and Anthony Plotkin (6 appearances last year) along with redshirt juniors Brennan Baker (North Florida) and Cayden Hansen (St. Cloud State) and Morrison (10 appearances, 1 save in 2025).

Snyder feels the variety in his pitching staff will be a strength in 2026.

“I don’t think all of our guys are the same which is important.”