Drake Downs reaches 1,000-point milestone

NEWBERRY — Newberry College opened Wednesday’s home game with a special pregame ceremony to recognize senior forward Drake Downs for reaching the 1,000-point milestone in his collegiate career. The 6-foot-8 big man from Simpsonville, S.C. has been dominate this year for the Wolves.

Downs is leading the team in scoring with 20.4 points per game, and rebounding with 8.3 rebounds per game. He also was awarded the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week two times this season and is second in the conference in scoring. In addition, he is one of the favorites to take home the Conference Player of the Year award due to his outstanding season.

He has improved his game each season at Newberry. Downs has averaged at least 10 ppg and 5 rebounds per game over the last three seasons.

“Man that’s the quietest thousand points ever[laughing]. He is one of those guys at the end of the game where you go, ‘dang he had 25 and 14, I didn’t even see that.’ But you know what, he is a future hall of famer, a future hall of famer. I would expect his name to be in rafters one day because he is a tremendous basketball player,” said Wolves men’s head coach Marcus Kirkland.

Congratulations to Drake Downs and good luck to you and the Wolves for the remainder of the season!

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews