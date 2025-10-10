NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs are undefeated and receiving their flowers. Newberry High School improved to 6-0 after defeating Saluda last week and climbed up the state rankings to the third spot in 3A. Also, two players were named to post-season all-star games. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jamere Crooks was selected for the Touchstone Enery Cooperatives Bowl and now senior tight end Jamel Howse will represent the Bulldogs in the Shrine Bowl.

The three-star Gamecocks commit will be apart of the special group of young men selected from South Carolina and North Carolina to participate. Howse has over 2,000 receiving yards and 20-plus touchdowns in his career as a Bulldog. He has also helped Newberry to three consecutive playoff appearance. This season, the Bulldogs are averaging 45.5 points per game on offense.

In addition to his outstanding football accolades, the 6-foot-5 athlete is also the starting center on the Bulldogs varisty basketball team and apart of the track & field team.

Newberry will be begin region play on Oct. 3rd against Silver Bluff and it will be Homecoming. The Shrine Bowl will take place on Dec. 20th in Spartanburg, S.C.

