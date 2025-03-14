NEWBERRY — Newberry College men’s and women’s tennis had a three-game slate on last week against with two games at home and a road match. The women’s team were able to win two of their three matches on last week, while the men’s were only able to secure one victory.

Saturday, March 8 vs Tusculum

The Newberry Wolves tennis teams battled against the Tusculum Pioneers, with the women’s team securing a hard-fought 4-2 victory while the men’s team fell 4-0 in a competitive matchup.

Women’s Team Prevails 4-2

Despite dropping the doubles point in closely contested matches, the Wolves rallied in singles play to secure the win.

Lina Sarhan emerged victorious in a tightly contested match, winning 6-4, 7-5.

Alexa Gamborino-Suarez dominated her opponent with a strong 6-2, 6-3 performance.

Renee Dorval delivered another win for the Wolves, securing her sets 6-3, 6-4.

Aina Miralles sealed the overall victory, closing out her match 6-1, 6-3.

Men’s Team Falls 4-0

The Wolves’ men’s team put up a valiant effort but ultimately came up short against a tough Tusculum squad.

Daniel Watson and James Vincent earned a hard-fought 7-5 win in their doubles match, but it wasn’t enough to secure the overall doubles point.

Senthen Reddy battled in singles, forcing a third set but falling in the end (6-3, 2-6, 2-6).

The match ended with the Wolves trailing 0-3 in singles play, but unfinished matches showed promise. Vincent was leading in his third set (2-6, 6-3, 1-0), while Watson was locked in a tight battle (6-2, 0-6, 2-2) before play was called.

The Wolves will compete next, this Saturday at home against Limestone University.

Thursday, March 6 vs Mars Hill

The Newberry College men’s and women’s tennis teams put on a commanding display against Mars Hill, securing victories with the women’s team earning a 4-0 sweep and the men’s team posting a 4-1 finish.

Women’s Match Recap: The Wolves wasted no time setting the tone in doubles play, with the pairing of Margarita Roshka and Alexa Gamborino-Suarez delivering a flawless victory. Following suit, Sofia Shaparenko and Simran Bundela matched their teammates’ performance with another clean sweep, securing the crucial doubles point for Newberry. While their match went unfinished, Emma Arnal and Renee Dorval showcased dominance, leading 4-1 before play was halted.

In singles, Bundela continued her stellar day with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 victory. Hazel Vernon followed up with an equally impressive performance, dropping just one game en route to a 6-1, 6-0 win. Dorval, carrying her doubles momentum into singles play, clinched another point for Newberry with a decisive 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Although the remaining singles matches went unfinished, the Wolves demonstrated complete control on all courts. Arnal was leading 6-1, 1-1; Roshka held a 5-4 advantage; and Gamborino-Suarez was up 6-0, 1-0 when play was stopped.

Men’s Match Recap: The men’s team had a tougher fight in doubles competition, with Senthen Reddy and Lucas Mruk securing the lone doubles victory, 6-1. However, Mars Hill claimed the doubles point, giving them an early 1-0 advantage.

Newberry responded with dominant singles play. James Vincent got the Wolves on the board with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win. Daniel Watson battled through a tight match, ultimately emerging victorious 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 6-1. Gabriel Fernandez-Iglesias secured another crucial point, overcoming a second-set tiebreak to win 6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 6-1.

With the Wolves already securing victory, the remaining matches were left unfinished. David Negzaoui led 7-6 (11-9), 2-3; Joshua Fritz was ahead 6-4, 6-2; and Mruk was in a tight battle at 6-1, 4-6, 4-4 when play concluded.

Tuesday, March 4 vs Wingate

The Newberry College men’s and women’s tennis team traveled to Wingate, NC to take on the Bulldogs ranked teams. Both teams fell 4-0 going up against Wingates #8 ranked men’s team and #11 ranked women’s team.

Women’s Recap:

The Wolves showed resilience in doubles action, with Emma Arnal and Renee Dorval battling to a tight 5-7 defeat. Hazel Vernon and Lina Sarhan were locked in a 5-5 battle before their match went unfinished as Wingate clinched the doubles point.

In singles play, Newberry continued to compete at a high level. Arnal (6-6), Dorval (6-1, 4-4), and Aine Miralles (6-4, 0-1) all remained competitive in their respective matches, but their contests were left unfinished as the Bulldogs secured the victory.

Men’s Recap:

In doubles action, James Vincent and Daniel Watson played a tight match but were edged out 4-5 before play was halted.

In singles competition, Joshua Fritz put up a strong effort, winning his first set 6-2. However, he dropped the second set 2-6 and was leading 1-0 in the third before the match was called. Senthen Reddy battled in his singles match, falling 2-6 in the opening set but nearly forcing a decisive third set before coming up just short in a 7-5 loss.