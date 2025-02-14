NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team opens the season Saturday at home at 1:00 p.m. against Emory & Henry and will enter the season ranked #3 in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason poll.

Last year marked the third consecutive that the Wolves posted a winning season (10-8, 7-3), won a SAC Postseason Tournament and advanced to at least the SAC Postseason Tournament semifinals.

Head coach Tommy Kelly enters his fourth season as the engineer of the programs’ turnaround after posting 10 consecutive losing season prior to his arrival.

Leading the charge for the Wolves this year are a trio of senior second team preseason all-conference picks in attacker Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach), defender Morgan Parsons (Charlottesville, Va.) and goalkeeper Mackenzie Dorr (Riverhead, NY).