NEWBERRY — Friday night lights hoops edition was in full effect on last Friday as the lady Bulldogs of Newberry High School picked up a huge region win at home against Fox Creek. Newberry(6-12, 2-0 region 4-AAA) won their second consecutive game after defeating Fox Creek(5-10, 0-1 region 4-AAA) 54-33.

The lady Bulldogs returned to Willie L. Scott Gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 17th riding high off a huge road win against Silver Bluff in their region opener on Tuesday, Jan. 14th. They scored their second highest point total in a game this season in Tuesday’s victory, and they were looking to keep that momentum going.

After a slow start in the opening minutes of the first quarter, Newberry put their foot on the gas and didn’t look back. The lady Bulldogs went on 18-0 run to close out the opening period behind a good performance from their captain and junior guard Daizee Williams. She had seven of her 13 points in the first quarter, which was a team-high. Newberry led 19-2 at the end of the opening quarter.

The visiting Predators got things going a little bit in the second quarter and held Newberry’s offense in check. The home team Bulldogs struggled with turnovers in the second period. They committed nine turnovers in the second quarter to help keep the visitors in the game. Despite the offensive struggles, Newberry still held a 29-15 lead at halftime.

The lady Bulldogs struggles continued on the offensive end in the third quarter and Fox Creek continued to creep back into the game. The visiting Predators outscored Newberry 26-19 in the second and third quarters to cut their deficit down to just 10 points (38-28) heading into the final period.

Newberry got refocused in the fourth quarter and their lead ballooned back to 15 plus points. They also got contributions from everyone, including their bench. Sophomore center Alicia Allen was a force down low. She came off the bench to give the Bulldogs eight points and seven rebounds(four offensive).

Jasmine Robinson also had a solid performance with 12 points. Newberry dominated every phase of the game to pick up their second consecutive win in region play after a rough non-region schedule to start the season.

Newberry will have a few days off before returning back to action on Friday, Jan. 24th at home against Keenan. The region showdown will tip-off at 6:00 p.m.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews