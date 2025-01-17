MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two Bulldogs from Newberry High School represented their school and community at the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl that featured seniors from all over the state. Senior wide receiver Calab Levy and senior middle linebacker Jared Acosta along with their head coach Cedrick Jeter participated in the event on Dec. 21, 2024.

Acosta registered 104 total tackles in his senior campaign, which led the team. Levy had 481 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions. His best game came against Chapin in week four of the season when he recorded a 200-plus yard receiving game in a tough loss.

Levy burst onto the scene this year as full-time starter for the Bulldogs. He consistently was able to make big plays and was the definition of a deep threat speedy receiver. Acosta is a three-year starter in the program and emerged as a leader and captain of the defense during his high school career.

Unfortunately, the two players and their head coach was in the losing end of the game with the North defeating the Souht team 24-7.

Richland Northeast High School starting quarterback Will Wilson was named “Mr. Football” in South Carolina for 2024 at halftime of the game.

Congratulations to Levy, Acosta and Coach Jeter for representing Newberry County well in the game.

