WHITMIRE, S.C. — The shorthanded Wolverines(0-6, 0-2 region 1-A) fell 62-24 to Dixie(4-1, 2-0 region 1-A) at home on Tuesday, Dec. 10th.

Whitmire were down four key players heading into the region battle with the Hornets on Tuesday. The Wolverines started three eighth graders and had only six players total available. The young group were not shy and showed a lot of fight, but eventually was overwhelmed by a more experienced lineup.

Dixie got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but Whitmire was able to hang around. The Wolverines trailed 16-6 after the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the home team couldn’t buy a basket in the second quarter and that was enough to put them away early. The Hornets built a 20-plus point lead in the second quarter and didn’t look back.

Whitmire trailed 30-6 at halftime and couldn’t cut the deficit down for the remainder of the game.

The young group showed some fight in the third quarter and only allowed eight points, but still couldn’t throw it in an ocean on offense. That was the story of the game for the Wolverines. As expected, the three eighth graders had trouble adjusting to the speed and athleticism of the varsity level, but got valuable game experience.

Despite the rough shooting and turnovers, the eighth grade core was not lacking any confidence. Braylen Sartor, Ayden Hopp and Freddy Higgins combined to get up 22 shot attempts and scored 12 total points.

Senior point guard Kayshaun Schumpert had a team-high eight points.

Whitmire remain win-less on the season, but will have a chance to get their first win and possibly an upset on the road in their next game against Newberry Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 11th.

