WHITMIRE, S.C. — The lady Wolverines(0-6, 0-2 region 1-A) remain win-less on the season as they fell 51-22 at home to Dixie(2-3, 2-0 region 1-A) on Tuesday, Dec. 10th.

Whitmire went into Tuesday’s contest still in search for the first win of the season, but still came up short. The lady Wolverines started off the game strong and held a 7-5 lead after the first quarter.

Things was still tight between the two teams in the second quarter as both teams struggled on the offensive end. The lady Hornets begin to take control of the game after going on a 10-1 run to close out the half that started with their full court defensive pressure.

Whitmire trailed 20-11 at halftime and never could get back into the game.

The visiting team really took control of the game in the third quarter and built their biggest lead behind their strong defensive pressure. The lady Hornets built a 17 point lead and that was enough to put the lady Wolverines away.

The story of the game for Whitmire were too many turnovers and they didn’t shoot the ball well from the field. Despite the bad shooting from the field as a team, sophomore Brooklynn Babb played well. She tallied 11 total points and made two-of-three attempts from the three-point line.

Whitmire will have a few days off before traveling to Calhoun Falls Charter on Friday, Dec. 13th for a region road showdown.

