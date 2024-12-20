PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina’s Callie Wilbanks officially chooses her college. The senior volleyball player announced on her personal Instagram account earlier this week that she is committed to the University of Mount Olive women’s volleyball program and track program.

Wilbanks was named region player of the year for region 3-AA and named an all-state selection this season as she helped lead the lady Rebels to the second round of the 3A volleyball state playoffs. She is also a member of the girls’ varsity basketball team and the varsity track and field team.

Wilbanks wrote on Instagram:

“I’m so extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Mount Olive to further not only my academic career but my volleyball and track career. I am so thankful to all the people who have touched my life through these sports along the way. Thank you to Coach Emma and Coach Potter for allowing me the opportunity to play at your school. Thank you to my Mid-Carolina volleyball family for shaping me into the volleyball player I am. Thank you to my Mid-Carolina track family for always believing in me and supporting me no matter what. Thank you to momma, daddy, Jake and Avery for always pushing me to be my very best and loving me through out every step of the way. This is truly a dream come true!”

Congratulations, good luck at the next level and continue to make your family and community proud!

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews