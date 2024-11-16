NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs took care of business and are still dancing in the state playoffs. Newberry(7-3, 4-0 region 4-AAA) wins 48-0 over Georgetown(3-6, 1-4 region 5-AAA) to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.

Newberry hosted the visiting Bulldogs of Georgetown on Friday night for a first round state playoffs match and the hometown Bulldogs put on a show.

The home team got the ball first and scored on their first possession of the game. BJ Jones took a screen pass 30-yards to the end zone for his first touchdown of the night. Both teams struggle on offense for the remainder of the quarter and Newberry’s offensive line gave up two sacks in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs got their act together in the second quarter by scoring 28 unanswered points. Ty Abrams got things started with 27-yard rushing touchdown. Then, Newberry’s defense came up with a three-and-out to turn the ball back over on downs and their offense took advantage. A three play drive ended with CJ Earl taking a short pass 37-yards for the touchdown.

Kilmarion Davis got a huge interception on the next defensive possession and returned for a touchdown, but it was called back because of a penalty during the return. Newberry didn’t worry about it and still got six points after Jones scored on 37-yard rushing touchdown.

Isaiah Glymph came up with another huge turnover for Newberry on back-to-back defensive possessions. He got the interception and had a nice return to set his team up in good field position. Jones made his third trip to the end zone with a 10-yard touchdown run. He finished the day with over 125 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.

“He’s the unsung hero of our offense. He doesn’t talk a lot if you know, but he shows up every week. He has the type of performances and he works for it. He is a hardworking guy in the off-season and pound-for-pound one of the strongest guys on our team. He has earned these opportunities. He’s not going to pat himself on the back, but he is the unsung hero on this team,” said Bulldogs head coach Cedrick Jeter.

Newberry led Georgetown 35-0 at halftime.

The home team Bulldogs came out of halftime and got a stop on defense, then put up another touchdown to put the game out of reach. Earl got in the end zone for the second time on the night with a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown. Newberry went up 42-0 with a little under 10 minutes to go.

Georgetown attempted to make something happen towards the end of the third quarter after blocking a punt and returning it to Newberry’s two-yard line. The home team Bulldogs’ defense stood tall and didn’t give up any points.

Abrams scored a touchdown midway in the fourth quarter for style points and Newberry cruised to a first round win.

“It’s the playoffs! That’s enough said right there. We are focused on the long run here, trying to make a run. We wanted to get this out of the way and prepare for the next one. Just working on Newberry,” said Jeter.

Newberry will be back at Mike Ware Field on Friday, Nov. 22nd to host Dillon in the second round of the playoffs.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews