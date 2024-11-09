NEWBERRY — Newberry College welcomed alumni back home for homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 2nd, but had a not so welcoming performance on the field. The Wolves(3-5, 3-3 SAC) fell 35-14 to Limestone(6-3, 5-2 SAC).

Setzler Field was packed for the annual homecoming game and the crowd was excited to see the Wolves back in action after an impressive win at home against Barton in the previous week. The Wolves recent play also got them back in the Piedmont division race and a win against Limestone would’ve created a possible three-way tie in the standings for second place.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. The Wolves’ offense had a quick three and out on their opening drive, but the defense had their back. The Saints had a promising first offensive drive that ended with a turnover by the Wolves. KeSean Glover intercepted a pass on the Wolves 34-yard line.

The Wolves turned the turnover into points. Dwayne Wright found the end zone with a 16-yard rushing touchdown to give them an early 7-0 lead about midway through the first quarter.

The Saints quickly responded with a long touchdown drive of their own. Limestone starting quarterback Dustin Noller found DJ Black for a 40-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.

It shaped out to be a good game until the second the quarter started. The bottom fell out for the Wolves after giving up two huge plays through the air for 14 points and starting quarterback Reed Charpia going down with an injury.

The Wolves’ defense played well until the halfway point of the second quarter when the Saints went on a long touchdown drive that ended with Doug Washington finding the end zone on the ground from two yards out.

Coleman Gray entered the game for the injured Charpia and he didn’t have much success. He was 0-for-3 with no passing yards and two interceptions before being exiting the game.

Newberry trailed 21-7 at the half and the frustrations boiled over as the two teams had a heated exchanged while heading to their locker rooms. Last season, the two teams came to blows and exchanged punches before law enforcement officers and both coaching staffs intervened.

The fireworks quickly went away after the half the because the Saints scored on their opening drive. Noller found Black again for 55-yard touchdown pass to give them a 28-7 lead.

Ja’Corey Martin took over at quarterback in the second half for the injured Gray. The slot receiver haven’t played quarterback since his high school days, but gave his team all he could under the circumstances.

Their offense struggled and their defense held on for as long as they could, but it wasn’t enough. Noller found Mikey Jones for a touchdown through the air about halfway through the third quarter to spoil the Wolves’ homecoming.

Martin was able to use his legs to get a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but it was a little too late. He finished the day with 148 all-purpose yards (109 rushing) and a score on the ground. Wright had 50 rushing yards and a score on the ground as well. The Wolves’ defense gave up 290 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Black had 142 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. Jones had 98 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

“The quarterback spot has been sketchy for us this season. You got the starting quarterback on the sidelines in shorts, the backup on crutches, true freshman third string quarterback out there not knowing what’s going on and you take a guy who hadn’t took a snap in over year, you make him your fourth string quarterback,” said Wolves head coach Todd Knight.

He continued, “I have to get that kid all the credit in the world. I thought Corey played his tail off in the second half for us but it wasn’t enough. Defensively, we gave up the deep ball. We talk about every week to not give up the deep ball and we gave up three cheap ones over the top. You can’t neat anybody and that’s what we did.”

Despite being statistically out of the South Atlantic Conference title race, Knight still believes the last two weeks of the season is of importance.

“There is no question about this that we controlled our own destiny until tonight. Now we have to just go back and fight. We have to fight and have a little pride. We also have to play for each other instead of tearing each other apart and point fingers. That’s what happens when you lose one that everybody thought you were going to win and you didn’t play well,” said Knight.

Newberry College will travel to Wingate on this Saturday before returning home on Nov.16 for their regular season finale and Senior Day game against Emory & Henry.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews