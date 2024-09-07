PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina(0-2) and Newberry(2-0) High School renewed their longtime rivalry on Friday, August 30. The Bulldogs dominated the Rebels 43-0 to get their second win of the season and held their rivals to shutout for the second consecutive year.

Lon Armstrong Memorial Stadium was packed with fans on both sides to see this much anticipated rivalry game. The Rebels gave fans something to cheer about but not for long. The Bulldogs drove right down the field on their opening drive, but starting quarterback Bryce Satterwhite fumbled on a scramble attempt at the five-yard line. Rebels’ starting linebacker Keshon Williams recovered the fumble.

Mid-Carolina couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and gave the ball right back to Newberry after going three-and-out. The Bulldogs stayed with their two quarterback system and started junior quarterback Kenton Caldwell in the second series and they got back to their bread-and-butter offense, which is running the football.

BJ Jones started the drive with a 15-yard run and ended with a one-yard touchdown run. It was his first of three rushing touchdowns for the evening.

The Bulldogs’ defense turned up the pressure on Mid-Carolina’s second series and got their first sack on the evening thanks to Jaderius Young.

Newberry really start to pull away in the second quarter of the game. It started with an Isaiah Glymph interception which the Bulldogs turned into points. Jones found his way into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the night. The visitors were able to force another three-and-out on defense. Satterwhite then found Caleb Levy for 30-yard touchdown reception on a beautiful deep ball.

Caldwell put the game out of reach on a quarterback keeper near the goal line after the Bulldogs were able to get another turnover on downs and opened the drive on a short field.

Newberry was able to score on three straight offensive possessions in the second quarter and led 26-0 at halftime.

Mid-Carolina opened the third quarter with the ball and tried to get their passing game going. Steven Joseph quickly shifted the momentum back to the Bulldogs after he was able to get a pick-six but was overturned by multiple penalties on the return. Bulldogs kept possession on another short field and was able to cash in on Jones third rushing touchdown of the night.

The Bulldogs added another offensive score later in the quarter, but also kept shooting themselves in the foot with penalties that caused two more touchdowns to called back, both were touchdown receptions from Cash Brown and Tyler Levy. Regardless, the Bulldogs dominated the rivalry matchup for the second straight year and held the Rebels scoreless for the second straight year.

Afterwards, Bulldogs head coach Cedrick Jeter talked about the physicality level that his team have played at to start the season.

“It ain’t me instilling anything in them, it’s Newberry. Newberry has always been physical and always played fast. I am just trying to keep it going from one generation to the next and not be the guy to messes it up to be honest with you,” said Jeter.

Newberry have now outscored their cross town rivals 78-0 in the last two meetings and scored 40 plus points in back-to-back games to start the season.

“I am going to emphasize our guys. Our guys work hard and this game is important to them. So, when they came out to play this game you are going to get everything they got. Regardless, if you are prepared or not. You are going to get everything our guys got because this is a big game to them,” Jeter stated. “They want to represent our community and they are going to put it on the line. We are a blue collar tough community. They make you adjust and someday its going to be their[Mid-Carolina] turn to win. Right now, my guys are playing well.”

Newberry will now shift their focus to another early season test against Clinton on Friday, Sept. 6th. Meanwhile, Mid-Carolina will have no time to feel sorry for themselves as they hit the road for another rivalry matchup against Whitmire.

“First, let me say Newberry is very talented, coached well and we knew it was going to be a challenge going into the game. I am super proud of the way our guys started the game. It shows that we can do it, but now its a matter of building confidence,” said Rebels head coach Chris Arnoult. “We have but it doesn’t seem to stick around. We are going to change that. I told the guys that they have all the potential in the world but they have to grow up a little bit. We are really a super young group as a whole and I see things getting better for us as the season go on.”

