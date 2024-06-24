NEWBERRY — The Chapin Newberry Post(7-4, 4-2 league play) returned to Smith Road Complex on last Wednesday for their second of three contests against Greenwood Post on last week. They fell short 6-5 in last Wednesday’s game, but managed to take two of three games in the series.

Greenwood was looking for revenge after falling 3-1 in last Monday’s contest, which Jake Peterson broke Deric Hanko’s 68 total pitches perfect game set in 2018 against Gaffney. Peterson beat it by one pitch on June 17 by throwing 67 pitches en route to his perfect game.

The June 19 game started much like their previous home game where they gave up three or more runs in the first inning. Greenwood held a comfortable 5-0 lead for almost three innings.

The home team got things going at the bottom of the second inning after Noah Mills brought in the first run of the game for Chapin Newberry with a RBI single. They went back into an offensive slump for the third, fourth and fifth innings leaving three base runners stranded over those innings.

Then, their hot offense would finally get things going at the bottom of the sixth inning that made the game much tighter. Jack Coletti got things going with a single. Two more players reached based on two walks.

Carson Glenn drives in two runs on a double to make the score 5-3. Cooper Raines joins in on the party and brings in another run before Greenwood makes a pitching change. Chapin Newberry were able to score three runs and were down just 5-4 going into the final inning.

Greenwood would another run at the top of the seventh inning for security to make the score 6-4. Chapin Newberry wasn’t done and got right back to work at the bottom of the seventh inning.

The home team got a base runner on and had the tying run at the plate with Jake Peterson. The dynamic outfielder from Chapin High School showed off his power by slapping a fastball to the track. Peterson’s RBI triple brought Chapin Newberry within one score. Unfortunately, they couldn’t bring Peterson in to score after he was thrown out at home plate on a fielder’s choice ground ball.

Chapin Newberry would also lose the following night in a Thursday road contest against Camden but would end the week off with a road win against Greenwood on Friday night.

They will be on the road for two games and at home for a game all against the Golden Strip Warriors. They play on the road on Monday and Friday evenings, and at home on Wednesday evening. First pitch for all three games will be at 7:00 p.m.

