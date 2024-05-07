WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire’s varsity softball team continues its historic run as they advance to the District Championship game. The Wolverines(16-7, 10-1 region 2-A) defeated Williston-Elko(7-7, 4-3 region 4-A) by the score of 10-0 on Friday night to advance to the championship game.

The Wolverines had a week long break after winning their first ever outright region championship on Thursday, April 25th. The long layoff didn’t slow Whitmire’s hot offense down as they quickly jumped out to a lead and never looked back. They beat the Lady Blue Devils in every phase of the game on Friday night by being strong defensively, better pitching, good base running and being aggressive at the plate. It was a complete team effort.

“We hadn’t played since last Thursday, when we won the region championship, which was an emotional game. We kind of walked through the motions a little bit, but we found a way to win. I told them ‘do what we do’ and it’s what we’ve been preaching. Don’t force it, stay loose and get after it. They found a way to keep battling and our young group just don’t quit,” Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell.

Whitmire will now await the winner of Brashier and Williston-Elko to decided who they will face on Wednesday afternoon for the District Championship, where they would play host. Congratulations to the lady Wolverines and good luck in the championship.

