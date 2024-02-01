NINETY SIX, S.C. — Newberry High School(12-9, 5-0 region 2-AA) varsity boys’ basketball team kept their win streak alive after going undefeated on last week and capping it off with a 48-35 win over Ninety Six(3-12, 0-4 region 2-AA) on Friday night.

The Bulldogs entered Friday’s contest fresh off an overtime win at home against Abbeville on Jan. 23. They were looking to extend their win streak to seven games and to stay undefeated in 2024.

Newberry jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never surrendered it. They led 12-9 after the opening period and held a 24-19 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats cut down the lead in the third quarter and only trailed by two points, 32-30, at the end of the period.

As always, Darius Elkins showed up big for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter. The senior had four points in the final period and knocked to huge free-throws to hold off a late game run by Ninety Six. Elkins finished a team-high 11 points. Jamel Howse Jr. chipped in with 10 points and fellow back court mate Kenton Caldwell had nine points in the victory.

The Bulldogs still hold the number one spot in region 2-AA and could win the region if they continue their good play. They have only three games remaining in the regular season, including two big games this week. On Tuesday, Jan.30, they will host Saluda at home for senior night and then hit the road for the second game against rivals Mid-Carolina on Friday, Feb.2nd. Both games will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

