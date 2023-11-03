NEWBERRY — Newberry College (4-5, 3-4 SAC) returns home for Senior Day to host Wingate(6-3, 5-1 SAC) at Setzler Field for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

The Wolves are coming off a heartbreaking road loss to Limestone on a late game touchdown with one second left on the game clock. The fireworks continued as the two teams exchange punches during the post-game handshake. The Wolves’ fan base are hoping to see those same fireworks on Senior Day as the team is now 2-3 at home this season and being outscored 136-108 in home games.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 34-30 home upset of nationally ranked Lenior-Rhyne on last Saturday. Their offense has a balanced attack that averages 140.7 rushing yards per game, 237.7 passing yards per game and 27.8 points per game.

The receiving tandem of Tremel Jones and Evan McCray will be the focal point for the Wolves’ defense. Jones leads the team with 713 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. McCray is second on the team with 497 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns this season. They will surely test Newberry College’s secondary, who has given up 16 passing touchdowns already this season.

As for the Bulldogs’ defense, they only allow 15.4 points per game and 85.2 rushing yards per game. The Bulldogs will occasionally give up the big play in the passing game though and that is where the Wolves should try to attack them. Their secondary allows 198.2 passing yards per game.

Hopefully, Jy Tolen and the Wolves’ receivers can find some success through the air and connect on some big passing plays. It has been the one weakness of the Wolves’ offense this season.

This matchup will be the 34th between the two teams and the Wolves will look to add their 18th win of the series in which they currently lead with a 17-16 overall record. Head coach Todd Knight will also be hoping to send his group of seniors out with a win in their last home game of their careers and the season.

