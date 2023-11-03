NEWBERRY — The Literacy Council held their Diamond Jubilee, celebrating their 60th birthday on Thursday, October 19.

Community members who have served, benefitted, donated and/or contributed to the Literacy Council were acknowledged and given certificates as a way to say “thank you.” The night was full of food, entertainment, laughter and appreciation.

Children pulled tickets from a bowl to decide who won the raffle prizes, which consisted of books including Joe McDonald’s newest book that highlights the desegregation of schools in Newberry, “With All Deliberate Speed.”

The Literacy Council thanks all who came to the Diamond Jubilee, as well as those who have supported the council over the last 60 years.

Executive director of the council, Barbara Chapman said “The role the public has played in the literacy program will never be forgotten.”