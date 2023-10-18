NEWBERRY — The Newberry Middle School football team defeated Sandhills Middle School on Wednesday, Oct. 11th to win their third consecutive Lex-10 South Championship. The Tigers battled some early turnovers in the game, an interception and fumble, but still held onto their 8-6 halftime lead.

Tymone Abrams had 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in their 16-6 win. The Tigers next game will be at home on Oct. 19th. The game is scheduled for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff at Mike Ware Field.

