NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina lady Rebels stormed into hostile territory and secured a win with a 3-0 sweep of the Newberry High School lady Bulldogs on Tuesday evening. The gym was packed and both fan bases were loud as they prepared to see the two cross-town rivals go at it for bragging rights.

Both squads went back-and-forth in the first set, but the lady Rebels pulled away late in the first set to win it 25-21.

The lady Bulldogs got off to a hot start in the second set and led 11-4. Things quickly turned around after the lady Rebels called a timeout to regroup. They then closed out the second set on 21-7 run and won the set 25-19.

The lady Rebels seized all the momentum and it carried over to third set. They quieted the ruckus Newberry High School student section and won the third set 25-21, which secured the match win.

Josalyn Gallman stood out for the Rebels. Kaydee Rivers secured a bunch aces for the Bulldogs and her teammate Syrenity Trapp played outstanding on the defensive end by seemingly to contest or block every kill shot from the Rebels.

The Rebels(6-3,1-0) will move on to face Abbeville in their next match-up on Thursday, Sept. 21. Their head coach spoke about how tough it was to play a rival on the road.

“That crowd is awesome for a hometown crowd and I told them to block that out to do what they can to eliminate that out,” said Rebels’ head coach Michael Hansen.

As for the Bulldogs(2-7,1-2), had to play in a back-to-back at home against Batesburg-Leesville(2-9) on Wednesday.

“Mid-Carolina is one of our top rivals and they always put up a good game. But we really hang toughed tonight. We had some great blocks in the middle with Serenity Trapp and Kella Balliste in the middle. We also had some great serves by Kaydee Rivers,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Mary Ayres.

The lady Bulldogs will have a chance at revenge when they travel to Mid-Carolina on Oct.5th for the part two of the rivalry.

