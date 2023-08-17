NEWBERRY — Newberry College baseball program is calling out for support from the community to help their baseball team receive some much needed improvement. They have a goal of $50,000 that would help them rebuild bullpen on the home side for Greenville Municipal Stadium at Smith Road Complex.

“A lot of things are happening on campus; stadium[football], new weight room, new Health & Science. All of the new buildings and new things, this is a time to make a push to kind of revamp the Smith Road Complex down there. We got a good base to it but it needs to be some happenings to improve,” head coach Russell Triplett said.

The Wolves has been a model of consistency under Triplett, whose entering his 13th year. Last season, Triplett became the school’s all-time leader in wins with 392 total and counting. The team also set a school record for the most wins in a season last year with 43 total wins.

In addition, last season the team captured their second regular season title in the last four years, their first South Atlantic Conference tournament title since 1999, hosted two regionals in the NCAA Division II baseball tournament and finished with the highest team GPA in the conference for ten years in a row.

The improvement to their baseball facilities will certainly help with recruiting efforts and the Wolves head coach knows it.

“The recruiting is the name of the game. They talk about good coaches and good programs but the most important thing is good people and good players in the program,” said Triplett. “The recruiting is the most important aspect in the college game. Its about finding the right guys that will fit your place, but giving them the resources for the type of people you want. We want guys that like to work, want to get better, want to develop and are willing to outwork people. You got to have the resources to match it…..This will allow us to improve the side of the game that probably is the most important. You can’t win if you don’t pitch.”

He also added this improvement sets the tone to incoming players and players already in the program that they are important to Newberry College.

“We are trying to improve it each year and make it a little bit better. ‘Do we have everything we need?’ No, but we have enough here to help our guys get better, for them to enjoy the experience and leave here loving Newberry College,” said Triplett.

If you would like to donate, please contact Newberry College Athletics department or visit their website.

