WACO, Texas — The Newberry College football team drew the No. 24 ranking in the 2023 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Top 25 poll released today (Aug. 14).

Newberry enters the 2023 season with high aspirations following a 9-2 season a year ago. The Wolves had a 7-2 conference record, leading their way to a second straight SAC championship with a 27-24 victory over Mars Hill at Setzler Field. The Wolves were tabbed as preseason favorites in the SAC Preseason Media Poll released August 4.

The Wolves return 18 players (six offense, 10 defense two special teams) who have played in 10 games in the 2022 campaign. Tommy Washington, Noah Mangum, and Blake Arnoult received All-Piedmont Preseason honors on the offensive of the ball. Defensively, Devante Gambrell and Malik Devine-Brown gained All-Piedmont Preseason honors.

The Wolves received 131 points in a vote of 30 Division II head football coaches on the AFCA poll committee.

Defending national champion Ferris State received 29 first-place votes and 725 points to earn the preseason No. 1 ranking. National runner-up Colorado School of Mines was tabbed No. 2 with 642 points, while Grand Valley State University was picked third with 641 points.

The Wolves open their 2023 campaign as they travel to Shippensburg, Pa. Saturday (Sept. 2) to take on Shippensburg University at Noon in Seth Grove Stadium.