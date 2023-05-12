NEWBERRY – For the second time this outdoor track and field season, Andrea Pascual Rivera (Tarragona, Spain) was tabbed the South Atlantic Conference Varsity Gems Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Pascual Rivera, competing in the hammer throw at the Georgia Southern Classic Saturday, won the event with a throw of 52.14 meters (171 feet, 1 inch). She beat the field by 6.5 feet with her toss.

It also marks her second event victory during the outdoor season, after winning the hammer throw competition at the Trojan Opener in March.