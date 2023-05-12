NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry’s annual Taste of Newberry event will feature a twist this year, bringing the former bingo contest concept back.

All are invited to visit www.tasteofnewberry.com where they can download and print a Taste of Newberry bingo card for use beginning May 19 through June 1. During this two-week period, participants can visit and purchase from local bars and restaurants listed on the card, mark off who they’ve supported and save their receipts as proof of purchase. The bingo cards do not need to be presented to the participating establishments, but rather should be completed by each individual.

Three lucky participants will be drawn from the names of those who entered. These winners will receive a gift basket filled with goodies from downtown restaurants and shops. Each prize basket will be a $300 value and feature gift cards and gourmet items.

Through conversations with participating bars and restaurants, the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department learned that staffing shortages have made it difficult to participate in an event such as Taste of Newberry, in its traditional form.

“We feel that bringing back the Taste of Newberry bingo concept will encourage the public to visit our local establishments, without putting added pressure on them to serve the community outside of their venues,” Bridget Carey, city tourism and events manager said.

Each establishment supported equals one entry into the contest. Each time bingo is scored on a participant’s card, they gain an additional 10 entries. Anyone who completes the entire card will earn 150 entries.

“Taste of Newberry is a promotional opportunity for visitors and residents to get to know the flavors of the town. We want to encourage everyone to visit these establishments to show their support,” Carey said.

All receipts and bingo cards must be submitted to the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism office (1323 College Street) by Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m. to be eligible to win. Digital receipts will also be accepted.

Printed bingo cards will also be available for pick up from the Parks, Recreation, and Tourism office.

For more information contact the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism office at (803) 321-1015 or visit www.tasteofnewberry.com. Follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and on Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.