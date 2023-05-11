WHITMIRE – After placing second in SCHSL Class A Region II, the Whitmire Lady Wolverines punched their ticket to the Upper District 4 double-elimination softball tournament. They passed their first test in the tournament by beating Great Falls with fifteen runs. However, a one-run heartbreaker against Wagener-Salley had them facing elimination this past Monday.

A strong effort on defense led by pitcher Kenleigh Epps resulted in nine strikeouts and a 3-3 tie going into the sixth inning. Epps also led the charge on offense, hitting 3-4 and recording an RBI, a double, and two stolen bases. Nyla Hill scored two runs after getting on base to help Whitmire’s cause, but one run by Wagener-Salley in the sixth inning was the deciding factor.