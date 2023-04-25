GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Despite outhitting the Tusculum Pioneers (24-25, 9-15 SAC) in both games of their Friday doubleheader, the Newberry College softball team (28-17, 14-10 South Atlantic Conference) had to settle for a split decision on the day. After falling 4-2 in game one, the Wolves took game two 3-2.

Sophomore pitcher Lindsey Foster (Griffin, Ga.) received the loss in game one. She pitched four innings and recorded four strikeouts. Junior pitcher Olivia Chestnut (Mount Dora, Fla.) tossed another complete game as she earned the win in game two, her seventh consecutive complete game of the season. She gave up two runs on four hits and struck out seven batters.

Game one:

After the Wolves collected a hit in the first two innings, it was the Pioneers who struck first with a one-out three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning.

There was just one hit between that inning and the top of the sixth inning, when the Wolves scored their first run of the game. Sophomore designated player Mackenzie Turner (Jefferson, Ga.) hit an infield single to the shortstop, scoring freshman catcher Molly Mattas (Duncan) with two outs. Sophomore outfielder Leah Evans (Pageland) did the same in the top of the seventh to score a runner from third, cutting the lead back to two runs, 4-2, as the Pioneers scratched a run across in the bottom of the sixth inning. However, the Wolves comeback was stopped short when the final out was made on a ground out.

Game two:

The Wolves opened the second game with two runs in the first inning. The first came with runners on the corners as the Wolves beautifully executed a double steal, with freshman shortstop Melanie Carr (Davie, Fla.) swiping home plate. The Wolves bunted the runner on second over and junior first baseman Sierra Brogdon (Leesburg, Ga.) drove in the second run of the inning with a single up the middle.

With two outs in the top of the second inning, Carr added another run to the Wolves’ lead with an RBI double to left center field.

The Pioneers cut the lead to one run with solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings, but a 1-2-3 seventh inning sealed the win for the Wolves.