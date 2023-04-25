SUMTER — In a match that came down to the final singles match, the No. 3 seed Newberry College women’s tennis team (17-4, 10-2 South Atlantic Conference) fell to the No. 2 seed Wingate Bulldogs (18-3, 11-1 SAC) 4-3 in the teams’ South Atlantic Conference Championship semifinal matchup.

After the Wolves fell at No. 3 doubles, redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) came back to take a 7-5 victory at No. 1 doubles and remain undefeated as a pair this season. But despite the seniors’ victory reinvigorating the Wolves at No. 2 doubles, the Bulldogs took the set 7-6 and won the tiebreaker 7-1.

Chamoun started with a quick victory at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0 to even the match. The Bulldogs claimed No. 6 singles to retake the lead. But after the Bulldogs took No. 3 singles, they needed just one more match to take the victory over Newberry. Freshmen Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) and Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) took matches at No. 4 and 5 singles respectively within one minute of each other to bring the match down to No. 1 singles.

Castaneda fell 6-2 in the first set but took a 6-3 victory in set two to force a decisive third set for the match. With her back against the wall down 6-5, she took the 12th game of the third set to push the game to a tiebreaker set. Despite her best efforts, she lost that tie breaker 7-2 as Wingate advanced to the tournament finals.