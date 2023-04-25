LAKE HICKORY, N.C. – Posting the best round as a team on the day by four strokes and just one stroke off the best round of the tournament, the Newberry College men’s golf team catapulted into a third-place finish at the South Atlantic Conference Tournament at the Lake Hickory Country Club.

Anderson took home the tournament title while the host team Lenoir-Rhyne finished second in the field. By taking home third in the tournament the Wolves were able to best the 13th, 15th, 22nd and 30th ranked teams in the latest GolfStat Rankings. Anderson sits atop those rankings while the Wolves sit in 49th.

The large jump on the day was thanks in part to sophomore Tom Hull (Spalding) who posted the best round of any Newberry player in the tournament with a five-under round of 67. That was good enough to move him into a tie for 13th. However, it was senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) that turned in the best finish on the week for the Wolves with a two-over score across all three rounds of the tournament to finish in a tie for 10th and earn All-Tournament honors.

Senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) and freshman Herman du Plessis (Johannesburg, Z.A.) rounded out the tournament with identical four-over tournament totals to finish in a tie for 17th. Jacobs was able to contribute to the final round’s best score by posting a two-under round on Tuesday while du Plessis finished even on the day. Freshman Javier Borrego Martin (Salamanca, Spain) wrapped up the tournament in a tie for 49th.