MARS HILL, N.C. – Leading 8-7 heading into the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon in Mars Hill, the No. 18 Newberry College men’s lacrosse team (7-4, 3-3 South Atlantic Conference) dominated the final quarter, outscoring host Mars Hill (3-10, 0-6 SAC) 7-1 over the final 15 minutes to win 15-8.

Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) led the offensive charge for the Wolves, netting four goals. Briley Maxwell (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) continued his impressive streak of late, adding three scores of his own. James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.), Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) and Lucas Ferreira (Ontario, Canada) each had two – Ferreira’s two goals were his first in a Newberry uniform.

Also registering goals for Newberry were Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) and Colby Rogers (East Islip, N.Y.) – also his first score of the season.

Osorio got the Wolves on the board first less than two minutes into the matchup, scoring off a nifty feed from Adrian Channell (Ontario, Canada). Westmoreland registered his first goal just over a minute later on the man-up advantage to give Newberry a 2-0 lead early.

After the Lions responded with two straight goals to even the score, Channell found Maxwell for a score with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter to give the Wolves a narrow 3-2 lead; Channell led Newberry with three assists on the day.

Mars Hill tied the score again at 3 just 40 seconds into the second quarter, though Westmoreland put the Wolves up 4-3 a minute later with his second goal of the game. The Lions scored to make it four-all halfway through the quarter, but Bukta broke the tie with an unassisted goal with 4:22 left in the first half.

Westmoreland got his hat trick with still 2:38 to play in the opening half to push the Newberry lead to 6-4. The Lions were able to get one back before the intermission to close a tight first half at 6-5.

Both teams hit a dry spell to start the second half until the hosts broke through with a game-tying goal six minutes into the third. Mars Hill took its first lead of the game about four minutes later, going up 7-6 with 5:26 remaining.

Back-to-back Ferreira goals – the second coming with 45 seconds left in the quarter – gave the Wolves an 8-7 lead heading into the last.

That set the tone for the final 15 minutes of the game: Newberry domination.

Two Maxwell goals less than a minute apart, joined by a man-up goal from Reed, gave the Wolves some breathing room at 11-7 with 12 minutes to play. The Lions’ last goal came with 6:46 left before Newberry fired home four more goals for the final margin of victory – the Wolves scored nine of the last 10 goals in the game.

For the game, Newberry controlled the ground balls 46-39 while also converting 80% (4 of 5) of their man-up opportunities. Jack Travassos (Ontario, Canada) led the defensive effort as he did Wednesday night, causing two turnovers and grabbing eight ground balls. Ryan Erler (Smithtown, N.Y.) got his second consecutive win in net, stopping 12 of 20 shots.