PROSPERITY — Clarissa Haltiwanger, a senior at Mid-Carolina High School, will soon be off to Emmanuel College after agreeing to be a part of their clay target team.

The 17-year-old has been a member of a shooting team since the fifth grade. She said she chose Emmanuel College because she loves the school and it has everything she wanted to do.

While attending the college, Haltiwanger said she plans on being a pre-veterinarian major. She is most looking forward to new places and learning new things at Emmanuel.

