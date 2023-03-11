As many readers are already aware, The Newberry Observer moved out of 1716 Main Street in October of 2021. When we left our old location, a building that was home to The Newberry Observer since about 1980, it was because the City of Newberry purchased the building to allow it to be the new home of the Newberry Arts Center.

Since we moved out, I have not properly stepped foot in our old home of 1716 Main Street — well that was until last week.

The City of Newberry held a meeting at our old location, allowing me the opportunity to check out the place I spent a few years of my life (not an exaggeration, I currently have the most seniority at The Observer).

Before we get into how surreal it was stepping into the building for the first time in over a year — lets set the stage, so to speak.

I walked into the Newberry Observer for the first time in 2014 — for an hours long interview — I was 23 and looking for a job. I drove from my hometown of Moncks Corner back to Newberry. This was the first time I stepped into the building and really didn’t get to see much of it, just the editor’s office and the front counter.

Months later, I was offered a job as a staff writer. Upon my first day, back in 2014, I met with the current staff, including my good friend Elyssa Parnell Haven (this will be important later), it was then I got a proper tour of the building. Over the years I’d get familiar with the building and all of its hidden areas, and rooms largely used for storage.

In fact, sometimes I’d be in the building at night (waiting for a council meeting) and it would be fun to explore — or investigate a noise. However, the best moment to be in The Observer was when the press was going — sure it was loud, but it made this fun tap when a papers would come off the press — it was magical.

Over the years, people came and went (Elyssa left for the City of Newberry), the press shut down and the building went largely unused. This led to the sale of the building and to where we are today.

So, last Monday rolls around and Newberry City Council held a special called meeting at 1716 Main Street (which they still call the old Observer building). I attend the meeting, put on a hard hat (yes, I have pictures of that on my Instagram) and take a tour of the building. Elyssa, now being a city employee, was with me and had the same reactions as I did! (Told you that I had a point).

Now, here is the surreal part — due to the beginning phases being complete, the old building is now completely different. The press is now gone, as is the other major equipment left behind, the walls have been knocked down and the carpet and tiles have been removed. There were a few other adjustments, but not as important.

Walking inside made my eyes pop, I looked over to where my old offices use to be, no real trace of what once was. Walking around, it was interesting to hear and see what was planned (see front page story for details).

What is planned is incredible, from classrooms to areas that will allow Newberry residents and visitors to create! In a way, the Newberry Arts Center will continue to be a spot for creativity, as that is what happened at the Observer for many years — from writing and photography to ad design.

The process will not be quick, and is set in multiple phases, according to the city. I hope to be able to continue to watch the progress and report back on what I see!

Andrew Wigger is the Publisher for The Newberry Observer and can be reached at awigger@championcarolinas.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.