Peyton Hayes (center), of Whitmire Community School, took first place in eighth grade language arts at the Junior Beta Club Convention.

Mid-Carolina Middle School students who placed at the Junior Beta Club Convention: Eden McCall, Emily Oswald, Olivia Stuck, Makayla Bryant, Gracen Shealy. Not pictured, Lillian Farmer.

Quin Cureton (left) was recognized by the board for his loyal service and dedication to the students and staff during his time as a board member. He is pictured with Superintendent Alvin D. Pressley (left).

Newberry Middle School who students placed at the Junior Beta Club Convention: Landyn Gray and Josselyn Perez.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School District recognized several students for academic achievements during the most recent Newberry County School Board meeting.

Students recognized included the 2022-23 Junior Scholars, these students included: Mid-Carolina Middle School – Ashleigh Bunce, Hudson Defreese, Wyatt Mazza, Landon Templin, Jackson Wicker; Newberry Middle School – Wyatt Stuhr; Whitmire Community School — Peyton Hayes.

The district also recognized students who competed at the Junior Beta Club Convention in January.

From Mid-Carolina Middle School, Emily Oswald placed first in science exam, Eden McCall placed second in on-site painting, Olivia Stuck placed second in sculpture, Lillian Farmer placed second in speech and Makayla Bryant and Gracen Shealy placed third in duo dance performance.

From Newberry Middle School, Josselyn Perez placed second in visual arts and Landyn Gray placed third in speech.

At Whitmire Community School, Peyton Hayes placed first in in eighth grade language arts.

These students are eligible to compete at the National Beta Club Convention this summer.

Also recognized was Quin Cureton, for his loyal service and dedication to the students and staff during his time as a board member.

