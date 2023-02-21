NEWBERRY — Taking on the Rams of Shepherd University for the second time this weekend, the Newberry College (7-3) baseball team took home the two-game sweep of their opponents as they were able to pick up the 14-6 win on Sunday, February 19.

Junior Matias Marchesini (Asheville, N.C.) picked up the win in the contest, his second of the week, as he pitched a scoreless three innings for the Wolves in a bullpen day. The Wolves used eight different pitchers in the contest.

Sophomore Donovan Ford (Greenville) notched a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Wolves as he recorded a trio of RBIs in the contest as well. Senior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) led the squad in that department as he turned in four on the day. Fellow freshman Brody Winter (Anderson) and John Allen Forrester (West Columbia) each tallied a pair of RBIs with Winter knocking a pair of hits while Forrester posted three.

The Wolves wasted no time getting on the board in the contest as after holding the Rams scoreless in the top of the frame, Newberry opened the flood gates with eight runs in the first to take the early advantage. Marine knocked in the first runs of the contest as he skimmed a single up the middle of the infield to plate a pair. Forrester repeated that performance just a few batters later as another single up the middle plated two more runs for the Wolves to give them the 4-0 lead.

Another hit up the middle, this time by Winter, plated an additional run for the Wolves before they were able to flip the lineup card back to the top, where Ford blasted another hard hit ball up the middle, posting two more scores. Marine recorded his third RBI of the inning with yet another single, this time finding the gap through the left side of the infield to give the Wolves the 8-0 lead after one.

A Winter double down the left field line posted another run for the Wolves in the second while a defensive miscue on a foul out in the third extended the Wolves lead to 10-0. Ford recorded another RBI in the bottom of the fourth off a hard single in the infield to give Newberry another run before the Rams were able to finally get on the board in the top of the fifth with a double to center field that plated a pair and made the score 11-2.

Shepherd scored another run in the top of the sixth before adding a pair in the seventh to bring the margin back to just six runs, but the Wolves extended that right back out to a seven run advantage as Marine recorded his fourth RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly to give the Wolves the 12-5 lead. Newberry scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth while the Rams added one score in the ninth to wrap up the 14-6 win for Newberry.