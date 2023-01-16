CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati football Head Coach Scott Satterfield announced on last week the addition of Assistant Coach Josh Stepp, a member of the Newberry College Hall of Fame.

Stepp was quarterback for Newberry College and led Newberry to its first-ever South Atlantic Conference Championship in football in 2006.

Stepp spent the 2022 season at Louisville as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. This followed six seasons at Georgia State, where he coached tight ends and running backs and was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following the 2021 season.

Stepp helped lead a Louisville offense that averaged more than 400 yards per game in 2022. He coached redshirt junior tight end Marshon Ford to honorable mention All-ACC accolades, as well. Stepp was a high school football coach for several years before joining the college coaching ranks. As a quarterback at Newberry College, he set program records for passing yards and touchdowns.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Josh as a member of our offensive staff,” Satterfield said. “He will do a remarkable job teaching, recruiting, and most importantly, mentoring our student-athletes. Josh did an outstanding job for our team at Louisville last year, and he is a coach who has impressed me for a number of years – from his time at Georgia State to when he was a high school coach.”