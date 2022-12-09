The Newberry County Touchdown Club honorees from Newberry High School. Pictured left to right: Coach Cedric Jeter, Tyrell Brown (All-County), Shaquil Good (All-County), OD Robinson (All-County), Lawson James (All-Academic), Noah Mills (All-Academic). Not pictured, Eric Booker (All-County) and Kalob Hunter-Crump (All-Academic).

The Newberry County Touchdown Club honorees from Mid-Carolina High School. Pictured, left to right: Michael Lindler (All-County and All-Academic), Alton Jackson (All-County), Coach Chris Arnoult, Ezerial Prator (All-County), Anthony Wicker (All-County and Donnie Shell Player of the Year). Not pictured: Trevor Blake (All-Academic) and Ethan Templin (All-Academic).

The Newberry County Touchdown Club Players of the Year from Newberry College. Pictured, left to right: Mario Anderson (Offensive), Coach Todd Knight, Deshun Kitchings (Special Teams), Luke Taylor (Defensive).

The Newberry County Touchdown Club honorees from Whitmire Community School. Back row, left to right: Keiston Sanders (All-County), Dierrius Dawkins (All-County), Dylan Satterwhite (All-Academic), Coach Andrew Bowers. Front row: Blake Stribble (All-County), Wyatt Harsha (All-Academic), Kayshaun Schumpert (All-County), Caleb Jolly (All-Academic).

