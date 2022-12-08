NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School varsity boys basketball team opened their 2022-23 season last Tuesday with a 50-48 home victory over Union County.

It had been four years since the Bulldogs last defeated the Yellow Jackets in the Scott Gym.

With 9.3 seconds left in the game and holding a two-point lead, Newberry’s Darius Elkins missed the front end of a one-and-one.

After the missed potential tying shot, a possible winning shot by the Yellow Jackets fell short at the buzzer.

For the night, the Bulldogs made four baskets from behind the arc, 18 shots inside of it, while converting two of six free throws.

Union County hit 20 field shots, including one three-pointer as well as going seven of eleven from the charity stripe.

Chrishaud Cromer led the Newberry scoring with 14 points, while Ty Davis finished with 11.

Kenton Caldwell saw 10 points fall in, Elkins finished with six points, and Eric Booker contributed four points.

Newberry’s scoring concluded with three points from AJ Jeter and two points from Shaquille Good.

On Friday evening, Newberry picked up its second straight home victory with a 51-42 win over Fairfield Central.

The Bulldogs led at the end of each quarter, including having an 11-point advantage heading into the final stanza.

Fairfield Central had the advantage in free-throws, 14 of 24, compared to seven of 18 for Newberry, while the Bulldogs won the field shot category, 21-12.

Cromer led the Newberry scoring with 15 points, while Caldwell contributed 10 points.

Elkins dropped in nine points, Booker finished with eight points, while the Bulldogs’ scoring ended with five points from Good, and two points apiece from AJ Jeter and Miyquan Darby.