PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity Christmas Parade was held on Sunday and the following are the 2022 winners:

• Best Themed Decorated Float: First place – Georgia Pacific; second place tie – Smokin’ Buttz Bar B Que and DC Danceworks

• Best Themed Decorated Vehicle: First place – Sease’s Tree Service; second place – Douglas and Cannon Real Estate.

• Best Themed Walking Unit: First place – Griffin School of Dance; second place – Pomaria Garmany Elementary.