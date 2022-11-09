JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — In the opening round of the South Atlantic Conference tournament, the Newberry College (14-15, 8-10 SAC) fell to Carson-Newman University to finish their 2022 season.

The Wolves were battling close through the midway point of the first set, led by multiple kills from sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.). However, the Eagles closed out the first set huge on a 7-1 run to take the first set, 25-18.

Junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.) led a spark to get the Wolves rolling to take the lead at the midway point of the second set, having attacks early. However, the Eagles were able to easily work back into the set, eventually taking a 25-19 set two victory.

Senior Avery Webb (Florence) and her serving got the Wolves started on a 4-0 run to start the third set, having two services aces. The Eagles had a 4-0 run of their own to tie it back up early before the back and forth would begin again. A 10-1 run for the Eagles gave them an advantage, but the Wolves had a 9-2 run to get back in it. Carson-Newman eventually got the final points they needed, taking the set 25-19 to finish off the match.

Herlehy led the Wolves having eight kills, with Webb leading the way with 14 assists and three aces.