NEWBERRY — Coming home to celebrate its senior class, the Newberry College women’s volleyball team (13-12, 7-8 SAC) took a victory sweep over Coker University on Friday night to start off homecoming weekend.

It was a tight battle to start the first set with each side going back and forth, seeing the slight edge to the Cobras. Down 16-14, the serves of senior Olivia Diggs (Titusville, Fla.) and combination of senior Katie Ullsperger (Lexington) and sophomore Baylor Herlehy (Auburn, Calif.) led the Wolves on a 9-0 run that allowed to ride the momentum into a 25-18 first set victory.

The Wolves kept their momentum rolling into the second set, jumping out on a 9-3 start with the serving most done from junior Olivia Bradley (Pace, Fla.). The Wolves were able to keep that lead steady throughout and not the let Cobras get close, finishing out the set 25-19 to take a 2-0 lead into the third.

The Wolves were easily able to put away the Cobras in the third set, jumping out to a 15-3 lead, having an 8-0 run that included three service aces from junior Taylor Hall (McDonough, Ga.). The Cobras couldn’t put any sort of comeback, as the Wolves cruised to a 25-11 victory, fulfilling the sweep.

Herlehy led the Wolves with seven kills, followed by both Ullsperger and Diggs with six. Sophomore Paige Patrick (Lewisville, Texas) had a huge night with 16 assists, followed by senior Avery Webb (Florence) with 12. The Wolves as team had 11 services aces, led by Hall who had four.